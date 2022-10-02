Lapid says draft Lebanese maritime border deal guards Israel's interests
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid gave a preliminary nod on Sunday to a draft U.S.-brokered deal demarcating a maritime border with Lebanon, telling his cabinet the proposal would fully safeguard Israel's security and commercial interests. Lapid also voiced openness to Lebanon producing natural gas in a disputed Mediterrean field if Israel got royalties from it. Israeli approval of the draft would await legal consulations, Lapid said. The draft is also being studied in Lebanon.
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-10-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 14:00 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid gave a preliminary nod on Sunday to a draft U.S.-brokered deal demarcating a maritime border with Lebanon, telling his cabinet the proposal would fully safeguard Israel's security and commercial interests.
Lapid also voiced openness to Lebanon producing natural gas in a disputed Mediterrean field if Israel got royalties from it.
Israeli approval of the draft would await legal consulations, Lapid said. The draft is also being studied in Lebanon. (Writing by Dan Williams)
