Kuwait's government submits resignation to crown prince - state news agency

Kuwait's government submitted its resignation on Sunday, state news agency (KUNA) reported, following a parliamentary eleciton in the Gulf state.

KUNA reported that Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who took over most of the ruling emir's duties late last year, received the government's letter of resignation from Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)