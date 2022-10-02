Kuwait's government submits resignation to crown prince - state news agency
Kuwait's government submitted its resignation on Sunday, state news agency (KUNA) reported, following a parliamentary eleciton in the Gulf state.
KUNA reported that Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who took over most of the ruling emir's duties late last year, received the government's letter of resignation from Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah.
