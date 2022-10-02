Army's White knight Corps organised 'golden Jubilee run' in Jammu

Over 2,000 army personnel and civilians from all age groups on Sunday participated in a run organised by Jammu-based White Knight Corps as part of its golden jubilee celebrations, a defence spokesman said.

The run was also in consonance with the 'Fit India Movement'.

Chief of Staff, White Knight Corps, Maj Gen J S Bindra flagged off the run from cricket ground, Nagrota Military Station, the spokesman said.

He said the event saw enthusiastic participation of more than 2,000 participants from all age groups of army and civil including women and children. The event included a 5 Km and 10 Km run in which 14 categories based on different age groups of boys, girls, men and women participated, along with Zumba and on-the-spot challenges, the spokesman said.

At the culmination of the run, General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh and Zonal President, Army Wives Welfare Association, Barinderjit Kaur, felicitated the winners and the participants.

In the 10 Km run, Sepoy Mohd Saddam stood first in the men's race and Lieutenant Kriti Saxena stood first in the women's race. Vibhum Pandey and Shivali came first in the 5 Km category for children. The participants who completed the 5 Km and 10 Km run were awarded finisher medals, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)