Maha: Woman burnt alive by husband dies in hospital

A 35-year-old woman, who was allegedly burnt alive by her husband at their house in Dombivili in Maharashtra's Thane district, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said on Sunday. Preeti Shantaram Patil and her daughters, Sameera (14) and Samiksha (11), had suffered severe burns in the fire at their house in Bopar area on Saturday morning. The girls, who suffered 90 per cent burns, are currently undergoing treatment, senior inspector S R Bagde of Manpada police station said.

The woman's husband Prasad Shantaram Patil (40) is also being treated for burns he sustained during the incident, he said.

According to fire officials, the blaze had erupted at 5.30 am on Saturday, but they were informed about it around 8.30 am, which was a delay of three hours.

The accused was having an affair with another woman and was harassing his wife and daughters, He hatched a conspiracy and attempted to burn his wife and daughters alive and sustained injuries in the process, the official said.

Based on a complaint, the police had initially registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) against the accused, which will now be turned into a murder case once the post-mortem report arrives, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)