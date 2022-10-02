Left Menu

TN Guv, CM lead homage on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-10-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 14:47 IST
TN Guv, CM lead homage on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary
Mahatma Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mahatma Gandhi was remembered in Tamil Nadu on the occasion of his 153rd birth anniversary on Sunday with leaders paying tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin led the homage in Tamil Nadu as they paid floral tributes to a portrait of Gandhi at Government Museum in Egmore here, official sources said.

Ravi later inaugurated a 'Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations' and Khadi Rebate Sales at the popular Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan in the city and felicitated students on the occasion.

''Governor Ravi paid homage to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Government Museum, Egmore,'' the Raj Bhavan said in its official Twitter account.

Chief Minister Stalin, after paying floral tributes to the portrait of Gandhi, said: ''On the birth anniversary of Gandhi, let us all pledge ourselves that equality and brotherhood prevail among us and there is no place to powers which spread hatred.'' A group picture of Ravi, Stalin, DMK ministers including P K Sekar Babu, Ma Subramanian and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner R Priya and other officials, was also taken on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022