Maha: Two flats gutted in fire at high-rise building in Kalyan; no casualty

Two flats were gutted in a fire that erupted in a high-rise building in Kalyan town of Maharashtras Thane district on Sunday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a fire official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-10-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 15:06 IST
Two flats were gutted in a fire that erupted in a high-rise building in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a fire official said. The blaze erupted around 6 am in a flat on the third floor of the 18-storey building in Vayle Nagar locality of Kalyan and spread to an adjacent flat, a fire officer of the Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation said. Residents rescued the families living in the affected flats with the help of ladders, and doors of four other flats were also damaged in the blaze, he said.

Four fire engines were pressed into service and battled the blaze for nearly an hour, the official said, adding that the fire may have been a result of a short circuit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

