Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2022 awards: Telangana wins first prize

At the beginning of Jal Jeevan Mission, only 3.23 crore rural households had tap water supply, which has increased to 10.27 crore in three years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 15:27 IST
Telangana won the first prize under the large states category under the Swachh Survekshan Grameen (SSG) 2022 which looks into the sanitation status of rural areas.

Haryana was in the second position while Tamil Nadu was third. The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu.

The Swachh Survekshan Gramin-2022 award ranks states and districts on the basis of their performance attained on key quantitative and qualitative Swachh Bharat Mission – Gramin (SBM-G) parameters and engagement of the rural community in the improvement of their sanitation status.

Among smaller states and Union territories, Andaman and Nicobar secured the first position followed by Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Sikkim. Speaking on the occasion, Murmu stressed on the need to build a clean, healthy and self-reliant India.

“At the beginning of Jal Jeevan Mission, only 3.23 crore rural households had tap water supply, which has increased to 10.27 crore in three years. the access to tap water has led to a significant reduction in water-borne diseases in recent years,” Murmu said.

“But our goal is much bigger. We have to set an example to the world in the field of water management and sanitation,” she said.

The awards were given to commemorate the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday.

