Cop killed, CRPF personnel injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama
A policeman was killed and a CRPF personnel injured when militants attacked a security forces team in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. The attack took place in Pinglana area of the south Kashmir district. Terrorists fired upon a joint Naka party of CRPF Police at Pinglana, Pulwama.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-10-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 15:35 IST
A policeman was killed and a CRPF personnel injured when militants attacked a security forces team in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. The attack took place in the Pinglana area of the south Kashmir district. ''Terrorists fired upon a joint Naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, Pulwama. In this terror attack, 01 Police personnel got martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured,'' Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. The police said reinforcements had been sent and the area was being cordoned off.
