Zelenskiy declares key town of Lyman 'fully cleared' of Russian forces
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-10-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 15:41 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared the key eastern town of Lyman "fully cleared" of Russian forces on Sunday, a day after Moscow said its troops had decided to withdraw from their months-long stronghold in the north of Donetsk region.
"As of 1230 (0930 GMT), Lyman is fully cleared," Zelenskiy said in a short video clip on his Telegram channel.
