Zelenskiy declares key town of Lyman 'fully cleared' of Russian forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared the key eastern town of Lyman "fully cleared" of Russian forces on Sunday, a day after Moscow said its troops had decided to withdraw from their months-long stronghold in the north of Donetsk region.

"As of 1230 (0930 GMT), Lyman is fully cleared," Zelenskiy said in a short video clip on his Telegram channel.

