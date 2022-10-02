Left Menu

Pro-Khalistan slogans written on outer wall of govt office in Bhatinda

The slogans were wiped off from the wall after the issue came to the notice of the administration.Senior Superintendent of Police, Bathinda, Jayabalan Elanchezhian said that an investigation into the matter is on and action shall be taken based on its findings.

PTI | Bhatinda | Updated: 02-10-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 15:43 IST
Pro-Khalistan slogans written on outer wall of govt office in Bhatinda
  • Country:
  • India

Pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans were found written on the outer wall of the office of the Divisional Forest Officer in Bathinda on Sunday and a probe is on into the matter, officials said. The slogans were wiped off from the wall after the issue came to the notice of the administration.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Bathinda, Jayabalan Elanchezhian said that an investigation into the matter is on and action shall be taken based on its findings. Similar slogans were also found scribbled on walls in Faridkot and other places in Punjab in the recent past too.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022