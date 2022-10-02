Pro-Khalistan slogans written on outer wall of govt office in Bhatinda

Pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans were found written on the outer wall of the office of the Divisional Forest Officer in Bathinda on Sunday and a probe is on into the matter, officials said. The slogans were wiped off from the wall after the issue came to the notice of the administration.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Bathinda, Jayabalan Elanchezhian said that an investigation into the matter is on and action shall be taken based on its findings. Similar slogans were also found scribbled on walls in Faridkot and other places in Punjab in the recent past too.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)