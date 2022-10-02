Pope begs Putin to end 'spiral of violence and death', cites nuclear threat

Pope Francis made an impassioned appeal on Sunday to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop "this spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine, saying the crisis there was risking a nuclear escalation with uncontrollable global consequences.

In an address dedicated to Ukraine, Francis also appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to be open to any "serious peace proposal".

