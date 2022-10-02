Pope begs Putin to end 'spiral of violence and death', cites nuclear threat
Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 02-10-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 16:06 IST
Pope Francis made an impassioned appeal on Sunday to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop "this spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine, saying the crisis there was risking a nuclear escalation with uncontrollable global consequences.
In an address dedicated to Ukraine, Francis also appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to be open to any "serious peace proposal".
