Army's White Knight Corps flags off cycle expedition in Jammu to mark golden jubilee

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-10-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 16:09 IST
  • India

The Army's White Knight Corps on Sunday flagged off a cycling expedition here to commemorate its golden jubilee, a defence spokesperson said.

The expedition, comprising two officers, one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and 12 soldiers of 16 Corps Signal Regiment, was flagged off by General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh from Nagrota Military Station, he said.

The expedition will traverse mountainous and treacherous routes of approximately 700 km across the Jammu region including Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri, Bimber Gali, Poonch, Reasi and Doda over 12 days.

''The aim of the expedition is to foster camaraderie and spirit-de-corps amongst serving soldiers and veterans and to inspire youth. The cycling team, en route, will pay reverence to bravehearts of the nation who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country,'' the spokesperson said.

