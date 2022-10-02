Left Menu

Doctors participate in walkathon to protest incidents of violence against medical fraternity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 16:15 IST
Doctors participate in walkathon to protest incidents of violence against medical fraternity
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Doctors involved in critical care in various hospitals across Delhi and Noida participated in a walkathon to protest against incidents of violence against the medical fraternity, according to a statement.

Organised by the Society Of Critical Care Medicine, Delhi-Noida, the walkathon was flagged off by BJP MP Mahesh Sharma.

This walkathon began from Chilla Sports Complex in Delhi and culminated at Noida Stadium.

The theme of walkathon was ''Save The Saviours''.

''Recent times have witnessed unabated violence against doctors especially those involved in Critical Care in ICUs. The intensive care specialists feel that they are the soft targets,'' said the statement.

Slogans like ''Do not colour my apron red'' and ''I do not want to be the next victim'' were raised at the event.

''As per available data around 1,600 doctors lost their life in the line of their duty over the two years when the pandemic ravaged India. Despite this nobility in their profession, they have to commonly face the wrath of the public,'' said Dr Anil Gurnani, chairman of SCCM Delhi-Noida.

The walkathon was attended by around 343 doctors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022