Cong's AK Antony condoles demise of CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Senior Congress leader A K Antony condoled the demise of CPI(M) politburo member and former party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday after battling cancer.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 02-10-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 16:25 IST
Former CPI(M) Kerala state secretary and Politbureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Image Credit: ANI
Senior Congress leader A K Antony condoled the demise of CPI(M) politburo member and former party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday after battling cancer. Antony expressed "deep sorrow" at Kodiyeri 's demise. He told the media, "As a Communist, he was leader who stood on his grounds, never compromised on anything or anyone for the party."

"He never had any partiality towards anyone, he treated everybody with respect and love. Ideologies or faith did not matter. Kodiyeri was a leader anyone can adore. He was keen on keeping up the idea of brotherhood". Antony also pointed out that Kodiyeri never added " fuel to fire" and adopted a peaceful approach towards conflicts.

"For years, we were friends. It's an irreparable loss to politics in Kerala," he said. Former CPI(M) Kerala secretary and politbureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan passed away at 69 on Saturday.

He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Apollo Hospital, Chennai. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan entered politics through a student wing Students' Federation of India. He was from the Kannur district and represented the Thalassery constituency in the state assembly for 23 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

