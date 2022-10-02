Left Menu

Punjab: STF arrests man from JK, recovers 5 kg heroin

The smuggled heroin was then further disposed of in Punjab, he said.The accused was in touch with a criminal Jaggu lodged in the Jail in the Ferozepur district of Punjab.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 02-10-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 16:25 IST
Punjab: STF arrests man from JK, recovers 5 kg heroin
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Special Task Force of Punjab Police on Sunday arrested a man from Jammu and Kashmir and recovered five kg heroin from him which was smuggled to India from Pakistan.

Talking to the media here, STF Additional IG Rashpal Singh, said the accused Nazumudin (35) was arrested from the Rajouri-Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir on a tip-off.

He said the accused was a government teacher in J&K and used to bring the contraband from the neighbouring country. The smuggled heroin was then further disposed of in Punjab, he said.

The accused was in touch with a criminal Jaggu lodged in the Jail in the Ferozepur district of Punjab. It was Jaggu who used to give orders to the accused for the drug consignment for Punjab, he said.

Singh said Jaggu was running a drug racket through a mobile phone while he was imprisoned.

Jaggu was also being brought from the Ferozpur jail on a production warrant for investigation, said AIG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022