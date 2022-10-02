Punjab: STF arrests man from JK, recovers 5 kg heroin

Special Task Force of Punjab Police on Sunday arrested a man from Jammu and Kashmir and recovered five kg heroin from him which was smuggled to India from Pakistan.

Talking to the media here, STF Additional IG Rashpal Singh, said the accused Nazumudin (35) was arrested from the Rajouri-Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir on a tip-off.

He said the accused was a government teacher in J&K and used to bring the contraband from the neighbouring country. The smuggled heroin was then further disposed of in Punjab, he said.

The accused was in touch with a criminal Jaggu lodged in the Jail in the Ferozepur district of Punjab. It was Jaggu who used to give orders to the accused for the drug consignment for Punjab, he said.

Singh said Jaggu was running a drug racket through a mobile phone while he was imprisoned.

Jaggu was also being brought from the Ferozpur jail on a production warrant for investigation, said AIG.

