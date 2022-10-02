U'khand CM Thakur launches app to aid police

Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday launched the Satya Nishtha app, the first-of-its-kind application in the state brought out police in Kangra district to help investigation and control criminal activities.The chief minister said the app will help police prepare a database of criminals and also study the various offences that take place under different police stations in the district.The app was designed under the guidance of Kangra Superintendent of Police Kushal Sharma.With this app, a database of information on migrant labourers, foreigners and suspicious persons can be prepared to help speed up investigation in criminal cases.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 02-10-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 16:37 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

