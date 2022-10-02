Russia says its forces destroy seven artillery depots in Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-10-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 16:37 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Sunday its forces had destroyed seven artillery and missile depots in the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Donetsk.
It said the guidance radar for a S-300 air defence missile system had also been destroyed near Nova Kaluha in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine.
