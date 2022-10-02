Death toll from Indonesian football stampede revised down to 125 - official

The death toll from a stampede at a soccer stadium in Indonesia's East Java province has been revised down to 125, a government official said on Sunday.

East Java Deputy governor Emil Dardak said the data cross- checked from 10 hospitals in the area showed there were 125 fatalities. Earlier officials had put the figure as high as 174.

