Death toll from Indonesian football stampede revised down to 125 - official

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 02-10-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 16:45 IST
Mass riots at football match in Indonesia. (Photo Source: Twitter//@sotiridi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Indonesia

The death toll from a stampede at a soccer stadium in Indonesia's East Java province has been revised down to 125, a government official said on Sunday.

East Java Deputy governor Emil Dardak said the data cross- checked from 10 hospitals in the area showed there were 125 fatalities. Earlier officials had put the figure as high as 174.

