Burglars make unsuccessful attempt to open bank's strong room in Punjab

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 02-10-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 16:55 IST
Unidentified burglars made a failed attempt to open the strong room and a fireproof cabinet of a bank here, police said on Sunday.

The burglars used gas cutters in their bid to break open the locks at the Punjab Gramin Bank branch on the Phagwara-Banga road late Saturday night, they said.

City police Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Amandeep Nahar said the burglars entered the bank by breaking its back wall.

It appears there were two-three of them as three gas cutters were used in the bid to break open the locks of the strong room, in which cash worth around Rs 6 lakh was kept, and a fireproof cabinet, he said.

The burglars left behind their tools, including gas cutters, cylinders and an iron rod, and they have been seized, he added.

The incident came to light after bank manager Iqbal Singh reached the branch on Sunday in connection with a cleanliness drive on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and noticed the broken wall. He reported the matter to the police, Nahar said.

The bank's CCTV cameras had been taken down and the power supply was switched off. Footage of CCTV cameras installed in nearby places is being scanned for clues, he said.

A case has been registered in the matter against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 380 (theft in dwelling house etc) and 457 (lurking house trespass or house-breaking by night), he said.

