Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

* U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin cheered the recapture of Lyman, saying on Saturday it was an encouraging battlefield success and that the loss of the logistics and transport hub will pose a dilemma for Russia's military. * Russia said on Saturday its troops had withdrawn from Lyman to avoid being surrounded by Ukraine's army.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-10-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 16:56 IST
Ukraine said it was in full control of the eastern logistics hub of Lyman, Kyiv's most significant battlefield gain in weeks, which a senior official said could provide a staging post for further gains to the east. LYMAN

* The recapture of Lyman in the Donetsk region is a key factor for "further de-occupation" in the neighbouring Luhansk region, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said. * U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin cheered the recapture of Lyman, saying on Saturday it was an encouraging battlefield success and that the loss of the logistics and transport hub will pose a dilemma for Russia's military.

* Russia said on Saturday its troops had withdrawn from Lyman to avoid being surrounded by Ukraine's army. * Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of President Vladimir Putin and head of Russia's Chechnya region, said on Saturday Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weapon in Ukraine after the loss of Lyman.

ZAPORIZHZHIA * The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog called for the release of the director-general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, saying his detention posed a threat to safety and security.

DIPLOMACY * Pope Francis made an impassioned appeal to Putin to stop "this spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine, saying the crisis there was risking a nuclear escalation with uncontrollable global consequences.

* Russia failed to win enough votes on Saturday for re-election to the U.N. aviation agency's governing council, in a boost for Western powers that wanted to hold Moscow accountable following its invasion of Ukraine. * Germany will deliver the first of four advanced IRIS-T air defence systems to Ukraine in the coming days to help ward off drone attacks, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday during a visit to Odesa.

CASUALTIES * Ukraine's SBU security service said at least 20 civilians were killed in Russian shelling of a civilian convoy in late September in an eastern "grey zone" between Russian- and Ukrainian-controlled territory.

GAS FLOWS * Italy's Eni said it would not receive any of the gas it had requested from Russia's Gazprom for delivery on Saturday, but the firms said they were working to fix this.

