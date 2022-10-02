Left Menu

Germany, Denmark, Norway to give Ukraine 16 Slovak Zuzana-2 howitzers

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-10-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 17:54 IST
Germany, Denmark, Norway to give Ukraine 16 Slovak Zuzana-2 howitzers
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany, Denmark and Norway will buy 16 Slovak Zuzana-2 howitzers for Ukraine, the German Defence Ministry said on Sunday, with delivery to begin next year.

The guns, which can fire six projectiles a minute over a distance of 40 km, will be built in Slovakia, the ministry said. The three countries will spend 92 million euros on the systems.

Ukraine, which has scored notable battlefield successes against Russia in recent weeks, says it needs more and heavier armaments in order to repulse the invasion that Moscow launched in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022