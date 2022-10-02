Muslim inmates in UP jail hold navratra fast for communal peace

More than 200 Muslim inmates of district jail in Muzaffarnagar are observing navratra by fasting, apparently in solidarity with the Hindu prisoners and send a message of peace. Jail superintendent Sitaram Sharma said that 218 Muslim inmates and 1,104 Hindu inmates are observing navratra fast for communal harmony. He added that the jail authorities have made special arrangements to provide fruits, milk, and 'kuttu' flour for the fasting inmates.

