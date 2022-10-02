Muslim inmates in UP jail hold navratra fast for communal peace
More than 200 Muslim inmates of district jail in Muzaffarnagar are observing navratra by fasting, apparently in solidarity with the Hindu prisoners and send a message of peace. Jail superintendent Sitaram Sharma said that 218 Muslim inmates and 1,104 Hindu inmates are observing navratra fast for communal harmony.
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 02-10-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 18:26 IST
- Country:
- India
More than 200 Muslim inmates of district jail in Muzaffarnagar are observing navratra by fasting, apparently in solidarity with the Hindu prisoners and send a message of peace. Jail superintendent Sitaram Sharma said that 218 Muslim inmates and 1,104 Hindu inmates are observing navratra fast for communal harmony. He added that the jail authorities have made special arrangements to provide fruits, milk, and 'kuttu' flour for the fasting inmates.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindu
- Sitaram Sharma
- Muslim
- Muzaffarnagar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NGO makes representation before the Centre seeking to constitute SIT on genocide of Hindus and Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir
Hindutva incomplete without Dalits: BJP leader Paswan
Making students sing Hindu hymns exposes govt's real Hindutva agenda: Mehbooba
UK police make 47 arrests Leicester; Hindus and Muslims make joint appeal for harmony
Inappropriate depiction of Hindu gods: MP Minister writes to Anurag Thakur, seeks ban on film 'Thank God'