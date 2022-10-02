Left Menu

Nagpur: Four booked for duping bank through forgery to take nearly Rs 88 lakh loan

The four accused acted in connivance with the banks officers and employees of the banks third party verification team, he added.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-10-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 18:52 IST
Nagpur: Four booked for duping bank through forgery to take nearly Rs 88 lakh loan
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly duping a public sector bank here of nearly Rs 88 lakh by submitting forged documents to take housing loan from it, an official said on Sunday.

The case was registered at the Lakadganj police station and apart from these four accused, police have shown the officers, employees and members of the bank's third party verification team. The accused, identified as Sheikh Idris Sheikh Yunus (36), Firoza Idris Sheikh (32), Hukumchand alias Adesh Parasram Bhalavi (40) and Gulam Pyaresaheb Ashrafi (37), submitted forged documents and took loan of Rs 87.75 lakh from the Bank of Maharashtra's Mirchi Bazar branch here to purchase flats at a housing scheme between August 25 and September 30 this year, the police official said. The four accused acted in connivance with the bank's officers and employees of the bank's third party verification team, he added. The bank's branch manager Saket Prasad Umashankar Prasad (33) lodged a complaint in this connection, based on which an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, banker, merchant or agent), 471 (forgery) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022