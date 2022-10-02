Left Menu

AP govt sanctions Rs 1 cr for treatment of girl with Gaucher's disease

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 02-10-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 18:55 IST
AP govt sanctions Rs 1 cr for treatment of girl with Gaucher's disease
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has sanctioned Rs one crore for the treatment of a two-and-a-half year old girl suffering from the rare Gaucher's disease.

Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla handed over the first set of 13 injections on Sunday to the girl's family for her treatment, an official press release said.

In all, at least 52 injections have to be administered to the girl, with each costing Rs 1.25 lakh.

Gaucher's disease affects a person's bones and liver due to building up of fatty substances, causing enlargement of the organs.

As the family could not bear the high cost of treatment, it appealed to the Chief Minister during his recent visit to Konaseema to come to its aid.

The Chief Minister promised not only to sanction funds for the girl's treatment but also for her education and well being.

The district Collector submitted a proposal to the government on required funds and accordingly, a sum of Rs one crore was sanctioned for treatment of Gaucher's disease, an official release said.

The government coordinated with the injection manufacturer and secured the first lot of 13 to commence the girl's treatment.

Himanshu Shukla handed over the injections to doctors at the government area hospital in Amalapuram for the girl's treatment.

''This is a rare disease and there are 14 such children suffering from it in India. This is the first government hospital in the country where treatment for the disease is being provided,'' he said.

The Collector said a monthly pension would also be given to her family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022