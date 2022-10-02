AP govt sanctions Rs 1 cr for treatment of girl with Gaucher's disease

The Andhra Pradesh government has sanctioned Rs one crore for the treatment of a two-and-a-half year old girl suffering from the rare Gaucher's disease.

Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla handed over the first set of 13 injections on Sunday to the girl's family for her treatment, an official press release said.

In all, at least 52 injections have to be administered to the girl, with each costing Rs 1.25 lakh.

Gaucher's disease affects a person's bones and liver due to building up of fatty substances, causing enlargement of the organs.

As the family could not bear the high cost of treatment, it appealed to the Chief Minister during his recent visit to Konaseema to come to its aid.

The Chief Minister promised not only to sanction funds for the girl's treatment but also for her education and well being.

The district Collector submitted a proposal to the government on required funds and accordingly, a sum of Rs one crore was sanctioned for treatment of Gaucher's disease, an official release said.

The government coordinated with the injection manufacturer and secured the first lot of 13 to commence the girl's treatment.

Himanshu Shukla handed over the injections to doctors at the government area hospital in Amalapuram for the girl's treatment.

''This is a rare disease and there are 14 such children suffering from it in India. This is the first government hospital in the country where treatment for the disease is being provided,'' he said.

The Collector said a monthly pension would also be given to her family.

