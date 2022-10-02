Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's security beefed up amid death threat

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's security has been beefed up following inputs about a threat to his life.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-10-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 19:15 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's security has been beefed up following inputs about a threat to his life. "I don't pay attention to it. Our home dept and home minister Devendra Fadanavis are capable and we trust them. I won't be scared of such threats, nobody can stop me from working for the public. I will continue to work for them," said Shinde.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday instructed police officials to tighten up Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's security in wake of repeated threats to the latter, said sources. Fadnavis also asked the Director General of Police (DGP), Mumbai Commissioners of Police (CP) and Intelligence Commissioner to put a high-level team to find out the culprit.

"Maharashtra Deputy CM gave instructions to tighten up CM Eknath Shinde's security and asked DGP, CP Mumbai & commissioner intelligence to put a high-level team to find out the culprit in wake of repeated threats to CM," informed Maharashtra Home Department sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

