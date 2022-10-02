Left Menu

Indian Army soldier shot at by miscreants

An Indian Army soldier was shot at by bike-borne miscreants in Kotwali police station area of Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.Police said a case has been registered against the accused Shera, Anil Gurjar and other accomplices in this regard. SHO Ramkishan said the accused opened fire at Ajit, who is a soldier in the Indian Army, last on Saturday night.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-10-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 19:20 IST
An Indian Army soldier was shot at by bike-borne miscreants in Kotwali police station area of ​​Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

Police said a case has been registered against the accused Shera, Anil Gurjar and other accomplices in this regard. SHO Ramkishan said the accused opened fire at Ajit, who is a soldier in the Indian Army, last on Saturday night. He was passing through the area when the accused opened fire. One bullet hit his hand and the other hit his thigh. He said on information, the police team reached the spot and recovered 12 empty liquor bottles from there. He said the matter is being investigated, adding that the injured soldier is under treatment in the local hospital.

