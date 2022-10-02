CM Yogi holds high-level meeting after Kanpur accident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting with officials following the Kanpur tractor mishap which took place late Saturday evening. CM Yogi instructed the officers of the Home and Transport department to quickly enforce the road safety-related works.

He further also instructed the Central Public Works Department officials, the Information department and the Transport department to run road safety awareness campaigns in rural areas using hoardings. CM Yogi also appealed to the public to follow the safety protocols and only use safe vehicles for the safety of themselves and their family.

Toll-free numbers were also released for the public for informing about traffic violation incidents. Earlier on Saturday, 26 people were killed in a road accident in Kanpur when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees returning from Unnao overturned.

Following the accident, the police arrived at the spot and started the rescue operation along with the locals. Sarh police station in-charge Anand Kumar was suspended due to a delay in rushing the police force at the accident spot.

"A total of 26 people have lost their lives and others are injured. The pilgrims were returning from Chandika Devi temple in Fatehpura. The injured people have been sent to Hallet hospital. The investigation is underway. Rescue work has been completed," said Vishak G Iyer, District Magistrate, Kanpur. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next kin of each of the deceased while the injured would be given Rs 50,000, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

CM Yogi Adityanath also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for each ex-gratia. The poor will get some land as well as pucca houses, informed UP Minister Rakesh Sachna. Earlier today, CM Yogi Adityanath visited Kurtha village of Kanpur where a family lost six of its members in the tractor-trolley accident. He also met with those injured in the accident. (ANI)

