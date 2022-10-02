BJP has yet again brought shame to Delhi, proved its incompetence: AAP over Swachh ranking

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said the positions secured by erstwhile Delhi civic bodies in the latest cleanliness survey has once again proved BJP's ''incompetence'' and demanded that municipal polls be held at the earliest here. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party's reaction came a day after an annual cleanliness survey by the Centre placed the erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in bottom 10 among 45 cities of the country.

In the Swachh Survekshan 2022, the NDMC was ranked 37th, East Corporation 34th, and the South Corporation was placed at 28th.

All three erstwhile municipal corporations were ruled by the BJP till their unification as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in May. Reacting to the survey results, AAP's MCD election in-charge Durgesh Pathak termed Delhi's rank in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 as a ''matter of shame'' and said it has once again proved the ''incompetence of the BJP which has been ruling the MCD for last 15 years.'' ''The BJP has brought shame to Delhi yet again. The BJP-ruled MCD has been adjudged as the worst of the lot in the Swachhta Survey this year,'' he charged. The AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency alleged that the Delhi civic body under the BJP has made the capital a centre of garbage and dirt, and said people are fed up.

''Today, garbage is spread all across Delhi and people want freedom from it. We demand that MCD elections are held at the earliest,'' the AAP leader said, asserting, ''We will record a landslide victory in the elections and transform the MCD.'' If voted to power, AAP will make Delhi the cleanest city, he added.

Elections to reconstitute a new civic body, which comes under the BJP-led Centre's jurisdiction, are yet to be held. Hoping that the MCD elections could be held by the end of this year, however, the AAP's Delhi unit has intensified its preparations.

With an eye on the MCD polls, the Kejriwal-led party recently launched a month-long campaign to corner the BJP on various civic issues, primarily cleanliness in the national capital.

