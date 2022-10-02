Left Menu

Hyderabad police arrests 3 for plotting public attacks

The city police on Sunday said three persons were arrested for allegedly conspiring to hurl grenades on public gatherings.An official release from the police said on credible information that Abdul Zahed, resident of Malakpet, here, who was involved in several terror-related cases in the city in the past revived his contacts with his Pakistani ISI conduits again, conspired to cause terror acts including blasts and lone wolf attacks in Hyderabad to create terror among the minds of common public.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-10-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 19:49 IST
An official release from the police said on credible information that Abdul Zahed, resident of Malakpet, here, who was involved in several terror-related cases in the city in the past revived his contacts with his Pakistani ISI conduits again, conspired to cause terror acts including blasts and lone wolf attacks in Hyderabad to create terror among the minds of common public. Zahed was previously involved in several terror-related cases in Hyderabad including a suicide attack on the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner's task-force office Begumpet in 2005. He was in regular touch with Pakistani ISI-LeT handlers, the release said.

Zahed, in his confession has revealed that at the behest of Pakistan-based handlers he recruited the two other accused-Samiuddin and Maaz Hasan.

During searches, four hand grenades allegedly to be used targeting public gatherings through his group members, were recovered from the possession of the accused, it said.

