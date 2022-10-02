U.S. defense secretary sees no imminent invasion of Taiwan by China

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday he sees no imminent invasion of Taiwan by China but what U.S. officials observe is China trying to establish a new normal with its military activities around the island.

U.S. authorities are working to re-establish open communications with their Chinese military counterparts to ensure stability in the region, Austin said in an interview with CNN.

