PFI activist held in UP's Ayodhya
His ties with the organisations top leaders have come to light. The FIR against Zaid mentions that he was involved in anti-national activities, provoking Muslims and targeting Hindus with terror activities. This is the second arrest of an alleged PFI activist from Ayodhya.
- Country:
- India
Police here on Sunday arrested an alleged activist of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), saying he was involved in anti-national activities, provoking Muslims and targeting Hindus with terror activities.
Accused Mohammad Zaid is also an active member of the Tablighi Jamaat and an alumnus of the famous Islamic Seminary Nadwa, Lucknow, police said.
However, his father Mohammed Haneef has claimed that police arrested Zaid on September 29 from his house in Purani Sabzi Mandi area and kept him under illegal detention for four days.
Circle Officer Shailendra Singh told PTI, ''Zaid has been involved in PFI programmes organised in Kerala. His ties with the organisation's top leaders have come to light.'' The FIR against Zaid mentions that he was ''involved in anti-national activities, provoking Muslims and targeting Hindus with terror activities.'' This is the second arrest of an alleged PFI activist from Ayodhya. Last week, police had arrested a person named Akram from Bikapur police station area.
According to the police, Akram gave out information on Zaid and admitted that they were carrying out PFI activities in Ayodhya.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Stray dog menace can't be solved by killing dogs, need scientific solution: Kerala CM
Happy that Vijayan is not trying to play the game from behind the curtain at least now: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.
All appointments in university will be made on merit basis: Kerala Governor
Two men get hand transplant at hospital in Kerala
Kerala Guv attacks Vijayan for his critical statements