PFI activist held in UP's Ayodhya

Police here on Sunday arrested an alleged activist of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), saying he was involved in anti-national activities, provoking Muslims and targeting Hindus with terror activities.

Accused Mohammad Zaid is also an active member of the Tablighi Jamaat and an alumnus of the famous Islamic Seminary Nadwa, Lucknow, police said.

However, his father Mohammed Haneef has claimed that police arrested Zaid on September 29 from his house in Purani Sabzi Mandi area and kept him under illegal detention for four days.

Circle Officer Shailendra Singh told PTI, ''Zaid has been involved in PFI programmes organised in Kerala. His ties with the organisation's top leaders have come to light.'' The FIR against Zaid mentions that he was ''involved in anti-national activities, provoking Muslims and targeting Hindus with terror activities.'' This is the second arrest of an alleged PFI activist from Ayodhya. Last week, police had arrested a person named Akram from Bikapur police station area.

According to the police, Akram gave out information on Zaid and admitted that they were carrying out PFI activities in Ayodhya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)