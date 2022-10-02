Left Menu

Couple in UP arrested with 70 kg illegal cattle meat

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 02-10-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 22:20 IST
Couple in UP arrested with 70 kg illegal cattle meat
A couple was arrested here for possession of meat of a cattle which is prohibited to kill, police said on Sunday.

Kaushambi Superintendent of Police (SP) Hemraj Meena said one Mumtaz alias Chand and his wife Gulnaz, both residents of an area under Majhnapur Police Station, were arrested with 70 kg meat of the animal.

The SP said both were booked under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and other relevant sections.

