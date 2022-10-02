Senior Indian diplomat visits Syria; both sides decide to deepen cooperation

India and Syria on Sunday identified a range of sectors such as renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, civil aviation and vocational training for cooperation even as New Delhi announced 200 scholarships for Syrian students in the current academic year.

The decision to boost bilateral cooperation in specific areas was taken during talks between Syrian Foreign Minister Fayssal Mekdad and Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Sayeed visited Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday.

''Both sides identified key areas of bilateral cooperation during the meeting, including renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, fertilizers, civil aviation, vocational training, etc,'' the MEA said.

Sayeed also met Mohamed Seif El-Din, Syria's minister of social affairs and labour.

''As part of India's developmental and humanitarian assistance to Syria, Secretary (CPV & OIA) inaugurated the Second Artificial Limb Fitment Camp (Jaipur Foot) in Damascus for the needy people of Syria on the occasion of 153rd Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi,'' the MEA said in a statement.

It said he also announced 200 scholarships for Syrian students under Phase III of 'Study in India' programme in the current academic year.

The MEA said 1,000 Syrian students have benefitted from the first two phases of the scholarship scheme.

''The visit of Secretary (CPV & OIA) to Syria provided much needed impetus to our bilateral relations with the country,'' the MEA said.

