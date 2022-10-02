Police officer killed, CRPF jawan injured in Pulwama terror attack ahead of Shah's visit to J-K

Two days ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists on Sunday attacked a security forces team in Pulwama district of the Union territory, killing a special police officer (SPO) and injuring a CRPF jawan, officials said.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh did not rule out possibility of the terrorist attack linked to the high profile visit of Shah to Jammu and Kashmir, beginning October 4.

“Deputy Superintendent of Police, headquarters, was inspecting a check point when terrorists opened fire on the joint party (of police and CRPF), killing an SPO and injuring a CRPF jawan. We have identified the attackers and will share details later as the operation is in progress,” the J&K police chief told reporters in Jammu.

He said the case will be worked out shortly. “The possibility of such an attack linked to the visit of the VVIP cannot be ruled out.'' This was the second major terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir over the past five days. Twin blasts had ripped apart two parked buses in Udhampur district of Jammu region within eight hours during the intervening night of September 28 and 29, and injured two persons.

However, the case was solved with the arrest of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist along with five improvised explosive devices.

''The swift action of police in cracking the case averted more possible attacks,'' the DGP said. He said the Udhampur blast was carried out by the LeT ahead of the home minister’s visit to convey “all is not well” on the security front in the Union territory.

However, he said over the past one week, there has been four successful anti-terrorist operations in the valley resulting in the killing of several Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

“A local terrorist affiliated with LeT was eliminated in a successful operation in Shopian (district of south Kashmir) on Sunday,” he said.

Earlier, Kashmir Zone police in a tweet said, ''Terrorists fired upon a joint Naka party of CRPF & police at Pinglana, Pulwama. In this terror attack, 01 police personnel got martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured.'' The police said reinforcements were rushed to the area and a search operation was launched.

A police spokesman identified the slain policeman as Javid Ahmad Dar. He also said the injured CRPF jawan was evacuated to a hospital for treatment.

Senior police officers, along with reinforcement, reached the spot, the spokesman added.

''We pay our rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty. We stand by the family of the martyr at this crucial juncture and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel,'' the spokesperson said.

Police have registered a case, the investigation is in progress and officers are working to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime, he said, adding the area has been cordoned off and a search is going on there.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political parties condemned the attack.

''Attack on joint naka party of JKP and CRPF is a cowardice & condemnable act of terrorists. I salute the bravery of JKP's SPO Javid Ahmad Dar, who attained martyrdom. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act,'' Sinha said in a tweet.

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack.

''While condemning this attack I send my condolences to the family of the J&K police personnel who laid down his life in the line of duty today. I also send my best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured CRPF personnel,'' Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

Another former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said, ''Condemn this attack. My deepest condolences to the family of the martyred policeman. May his soul rest in peace.'' The Peoples Conference too condemned the attack. ''We strongly condemn the militant attack upon the joint naka party of Police & CRPF at Pinglana (Pulwama) in which 1 police personnel lost his life & 1 CRPF personnel got injured. Heartfelt condolences & sympathies with the family of the deceased and prayers for the injured,'' it said in a tweet.

''Deeply shocked over the death of a policeman in a terror attack in Pulwama. My solidarity with the family of the martyred police personnel. This is an absolute act of cowardice. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured CRPF personnel,'' Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)