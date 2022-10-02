Left Menu

MP village garba: 5 booked for clash over women in Agar Malwa

PTI | Agarmalwa | Updated: 02-10-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 22:37 IST
Five persons were booked on Sunday after a clash between two groups amid a garba dispute in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district, a police official said.

A video of the incident, which occurred in the morning in Kankar, surfaced on social media. In it, men and women can be seen attacking each other with sticks.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Naval Singh Sisodia said the clash started following a dispute between two groups over calling women dancers from outside for garba.

''One person identified as Toofan Singh Sondhia objected to the presence of outside women, following which another group attacked him and others. Four people have been hospitalised with injuries. A case has been registered on the complaint of Sondhia,'' he said.

The group accused of attacking others filed a complaint at SC/ST Police Station, and further action will be taken after a detailed probe, he said.

