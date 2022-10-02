Left Menu

UP: Statue of Mahatma Gandhi unveiled at Mathura collectorate

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 02-10-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 22:49 IST
UP: Statue of Mahatma Gandhi unveiled at Mathura collectorate
Representative image Image Credit: Geograph
  • Country:
  • India

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled on his birth anniversary on Sunday at the collectorate here, officials said. There was no statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the collectorate, District Magistrate Pulkit Khare said, addressing a gathering on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

He also urged employees of different departments to keep the campus clean and practice the teachings of Gandhi and Shastri.

The families of freedom fighters and sanitation workers were also felicitated on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
3
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore after Verstappen abandons fast lap; Soccer-Lewandowski on target to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at Mallorca and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022