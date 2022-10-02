Britain to acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure
Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 02-10-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 22:59 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain will acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure such as cables and pipelines, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Sunday, following leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines from Russia to Europe.
"I can announce we have recently committed to two specialist ships with the capability to keep our cables and pipelines safe," Wallace told the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, central England.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ben Wallace
- Wallace
- Nord Stream
- Birmingham
- Conservative Party
- England
- Russia
- Europe
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
They might not be best mates and that's OK: England coach Matthew Mott on Alex Hales' strained relationship with Ben Stokes
Cricket-England's Broad not looking too far ahead
I've been bit light on cricket this summer: England's Kate Cross
India women opt to bowl in first ODI vs England
India beat England by 7 wickets first women's ODI