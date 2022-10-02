Britain to acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure

Britain will acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure such as cables and pipelines, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Sunday, following leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines from Russia to Europe.

"I can announce we have recently committed to two specialist ships with the capability to keep our cables and pipelines safe," Wallace told the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, central England.

