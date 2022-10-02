Scoreboard: 2nd T20I; IND vs SA
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-10-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 23:19 IST
South Africa Innings: Temba Bavuma c Kohli b Arshdeep Singh 0 Quinton de Kock not out 69 Rilee Rossouw c Karthik b Arshdeep Singh 0 Aiden Markram b Axar 33 David Miller not out 106 Extras: (W-10, NB-3) 13 Total: (3 wkts, 20 Overs) 221 Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 1-2, 47-3 Bowler: Deepak Chahar 4-1-24-0, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-62-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-37-0, Axar Patel 4-0-53-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-45-0.
