Bosnia's peace envoy imposes changes to election law

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 02-10-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 23:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia's international peace overseer imposed changes to the election law aimed to prevent blockades of a regional government after polls closed in presidential and parliamentary vote on Sunday.

Former German politician Christian Schmidt, who has vast powers as international High Representative in Bosnia, acted to enable a more effective work of the government and parliament of the country's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation.

"It is crucial for destiny of this country that there will be no blockades," Schmidt said addressing public in a Youtube message.

