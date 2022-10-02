Haiti confirms case of cholera and is investigating suspect cases
Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 23:48 IST
Haitian authorities confirmed one case of cholera and are reviewing several suspected cases, its Health Ministry said on Sunday, two years after the country emerged from a massive cholera outbreak that has been blamed on a United Nations peacekeeping force sent to the Caribbean country.
A new bout of cholera would be devastating for Haiti, where economic activity has ground to a halt due to blockade by armed gangs that has prevented fuel distribution, leading to critical shortages that have shuttered businesses and many hospitals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Health Ministry
- United Nations
- Haiti
- Caribbean
- Haitian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PREVIEW-Ukraine to dominate as world leaders gather at United Nations
Priyanka Chopra Jonas at United Nations SDG Moment: Global solidarity more important than ever
Turkish leader to United Nations: Be 'much more influential'
Uganda health ministry confirms Ebola outbreak
Uganda Ebola death toll rises to four - health ministry