Left Menu

Haiti confirms case of cholera and is investigating suspect cases

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 23:48 IST
Haiti confirms case of cholera and is investigating suspect cases

Haitian authorities confirmed one case of cholera and are reviewing several suspected cases, its Health Ministry said on Sunday, two years after the country emerged from a massive cholera outbreak that has been blamed on a United Nations peacekeeping force sent to the Caribbean country.

A new bout of cholera would be devastating for Haiti, where economic activity has ground to a halt due to blockade by armed gangs that has prevented fuel distribution, leading to critical shortages that have shuttered businesses and many hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
3
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore after Verstappen abandons fast lap; Soccer-Lewandowski on target to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at Mallorca and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022