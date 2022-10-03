Left Menu

White House's Sullivan meets Ukraine's Yermak in Istanbul, pledges U.S. support

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2022 01:27 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 01:27 IST
White House's Sullivan meets Ukraine's Yermak in Istanbul, pledges U.S. support
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, in Istanbul on Sunday and pledged Washington's steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the White House said.

The two discussed the situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and Ukraine's continued work with the United Nations to export food to the world," Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council, said in a statement.

