Bolsonaro takes lead in initial vote count of Brazil election

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took the lead in the initial vote tally of the country's election on Sunday, ahead of rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose Workers Party usually gets stronger support in regions that are slower to report results.

With 10% of voting machines counted, Bolsonaro had 48.4% of valid votes, compared to 42.9% for Lula, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) reported on its website. If no candidate wins over half the votes, excluding blank and spoiled ballots, the top two will face off in a second-round vote on Oct. 30.

