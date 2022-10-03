Left Menu

Lula ahead in Brazil vote count, runoff against Bolsonaro in sight

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2022 04:46 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 04:46 IST
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva edged ahead of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an ongoing vote count on Sunday, but pollster Datafolha said neither had a shot at getting over 50% of votes, projecting the race would go to an Oct. 30 runoff.

With 70% of voting machines counted, Lula had 45.7% of valid votes, compared to 45.5% for Bolsonaro, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) reported on its website. If no candidate wins over half the votes, excluding blank and spoiled ballots, the top two will face off in a second-round vote in four weeks.

