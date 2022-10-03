Left Menu

Hyderabad: MP Santosh Kumar extends Rs 10 lakh assistance for development of Botanical Garden

Rajya Sabha MP and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader J Santosh Kumar on Sunday extended Rs 10 lakh financial assistance for the development of the Botanical Garden in Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-10-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 10:38 IST
MP J Santosh Kumar (Twitter/@MPsantoshtrs). Image Credit: ANI
Rajya Sabha MP and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader J Santosh Kumar on Sunday extended Rs 10 lakh financial assistance for the development of the Botanical Garden in Hyderabad. After flagging off the 10K, 5K and 3K Run for Peace organised by the Botanical Garden Walkers Association here on Sunday, the MP complimented the Association members for organizing such events on Gandhi Jayanthi.

Addressing the public, MP said, "After being caught in busy work schedules, many people were neglecting the importance of fitness and health. And, events like Run for Peace stress and motivate people towards a healthy life." "Impressed with the Association members' commitment to developing the Botanical Garden, I am announcing Rs 10 lakh funds," Santosh Kumar further said.

After Santosh Kumar's announcement, Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy, local MLA A Gandhi and Forest Development Corporation Chairman V Pratap Reddy each announced Rs 10 lakh financial assistance for the development of the Garden. The Botanical Garden Walkers Association members thanked the TRS leaders for contributing Rs 40 lakh towards the development of the Garden. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

