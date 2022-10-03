Left Menu

Maha: Boy injured in e-scooter battery blast succumbs to injuries

He suffered severe burns when the battery of the e-scooter kept in his house exploded while being charged on September 23. Shabbirs father had brought the assembled e-scooter from Jaipur and kept the battery for charging in the living room.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 03-10-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 11:19 IST
Maha: Boy injured in e-scooter battery blast succumbs to injuries
  • Country:
  • India

A seven-year-old boy injured in the electric scooter battery blast died during treatment in Maharashtra's Vasai city, police said on Monday. The deceased, identified as Shabbir Ansari, was a student of class 2. He suffered severe burns when the battery of the e-scooter kept in his house exploded while being charged on September 23. Due to the explosion, the television set in the room caught fire. The boy was sleeping along with his mother at the time of the incident, a police official said. ''Shabbir's father had brought the assembled e-scooter from Jaipur and kept the battery for charging in the living room. Prima facie, the battery exploded due to excess heating,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022