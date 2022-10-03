Non-local bank manager escapes militant attack in J-K's Baramulla
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-10-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 11:22 IST
- Country:
- India
A non-local bank manager escaped unhurt after terrorists fired at him in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.
The incident took place in Goushbugh in the Pattan area of the north Kashmir district, they said.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
