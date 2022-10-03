Left Menu

UK finance minister Kwarteng: We are reversing abolition of 45p tax rate

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-10-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 12:00 IST
UK finance minister Kwarteng: We are reversing abolition of 45p tax rate
Kwasi Kwarteng Image Credit: Wikipedia
British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday the government was reversing its plan to scrap the highest rate of income tax.

"We are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate. We get it, and we have listened," Kwarteng said in a statement on Twitter.

