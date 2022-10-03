Left Menu

Delhi CM Kejriwal wishes Satyendar Jain on birthday, says path of truth not easy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wished jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain on his birthday, saying path of truth is not easy.The chief minister in a tweet in Hindi said, Today is Satyendars birthday. Happy birthday, Kejriwal said.Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies linked to him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 12:15 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wished jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain on his birthday, saying 'path of truth is not easy'.

The chief minister in a tweet in Hindi said, ''Today is Satyendar's birthday. He has been in jail for four months due to a fake case.'' The ED had arrested Jain and two others in the money laundering case based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. ''He gave mohalla clinics, 24-hour free electricity, and arranged for free and good treatment for everyone. These people want to stop welfare work for the public. The path of truth is not easy, Satyendar. Happy birthday,'' Kejriwal said.

Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies linked to him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

