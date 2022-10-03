Man arrested from Rajasthan for extorting money from Delhi resident using morphed video

A 23-year-old man was arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly extorting money from a Delhi resident by threatening to upload his morphed pornographic video on social media, police said on Monday.

Three mobile phones used in the commission of the crime were recovered from the accused, Govind Ram, a resident of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, they said.

In April this year, a complaint was received from a man who alleged that he received a WhatsApp message from a woman and the two started talking to each other. The complainant also spoke to her on a video call, the police said.

A few days later, the complainant received a morphed video showing him with a woman. The video also contained some pornographic content, they said.

The accused demanded money from the complainant for not uploading it on social media platforms and the latter transferred Rs 12,500 to him, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said that during investigation, details of bank accounts and the phone number were obtained and analysed. It was found that the mobile number was active in Rajasthan.

The email ID linked to the bank account of the accused was also put under surveillance and Ram was arrested from Bharatpur, he said.

During interrogation, Ram disclosed that while working as an electrician, he came in contact with his old friends and some others who used to make morphed pornographic videos of people to extort money from them. He was influenced by them, the DCP said.

''He along with his brother Gautam and other friends formed their own gang for sexual extortion and started extorting money,'' Sharma said.

The gang members used to call men on their WhatsApp numbers and spoke to them pretending to be women. They recorded their nude videos and then morphed them to extort money, he added.

Efforts are being made to arrest other members of the gang, the police said.

