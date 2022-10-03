UK's opposition Labour: government has destroyed its economic credibility

Britain's opposition Labour Party said on Monday the government had destroyed its economic credibility and damaged trust in the British economy, after a U-turn on plans to abolish the highest rate of income tax.

"This is not over - it's not just some distraction," Labour's finance spokesperson Rachel Reeves said in a statement. "They need to reverse their whole economic, discredited trickle down strategy."

